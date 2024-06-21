Sign up
Yellow flowers
I thought they were loosestrife but now I'm not sure. There is a little photo bomber in the middle, too.
21st June 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Diana
Lovely capture of these beautiful flowers with the unusual name but beautiful colour.
June 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
Fab
June 21st, 2024
