Red flowers by mittens
Photo 4391

Red flowers

24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
What type of flowers are those? They look like little paint brushes!
June 24th, 2024  
So fluffy. Are they dahlia?
June 24th, 2024  
Lovely
June 24th, 2024  
@frodob @casablanca I wish I knew what they were. Saw these in someone's yard as we drove by and snapped a picture of them. I thought they were pretty.
June 24th, 2024  
How beautiful!
June 24th, 2024  
