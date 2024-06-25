Previous
Flowers on my patio by mittens
Photo 4392

Flowers on my patio

These are in a pot on my patio and, unfortunately, I don't know what kind of flowers they are.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
June 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Beautiful
June 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Wonderfully captured, Marilyn!
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise