Previous
Photo 4394
Moo
Spotted some cows on a recent photo ride. My husband is so nice that way. He likes to explore and I like to take pictures.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
5
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5710
photos
165
followers
148
following
1203% complete
4387
4388
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
4394
4388
4389
4390
4391
4392
4393
1279
4394
Tags
cow
Mark St Clair
ace
Great shot and find. I can imagine that the cow is thinking "Another photographer wants me to pose"
June 27th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice! Wish my wife was like your husband!
June 27th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
I love that sidelong glass she is giving you.
June 27th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
He's got his eye on you :)
June 27th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Keeping an eye on you !
June 27th, 2024
