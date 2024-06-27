Previous
Moo by mittens
Photo 4394

Moo

Spotted some cows on a recent photo ride. My husband is so nice that way. He likes to explore and I like to take pictures.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Great shot and find. I can imagine that the cow is thinking "Another photographer wants me to pose"
June 27th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice! Wish my wife was like your husband!
June 27th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love that sidelong glass she is giving you.
June 27th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
He's got his eye on you :)
June 27th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Keeping an eye on you !
June 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise