Previous
Photo 4396
A fence along the road
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mark St Clair
ace
Nice capture of this country road and love the leading lines
June 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this leading line and composition...wonderful scene
June 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely composition and capture, I love the fence and curve.
June 29th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely winding road way, drawing the eye
June 29th, 2024
