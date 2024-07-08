Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4405
A silo in the distance
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5721
photos
165
followers
148
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silo
Casablanca
ace
Is that a quarry in front or just a cliff area? I like the diagonal lines zig zagging across the picture
July 8th, 2024
Barb
ace
Pretty rural capture
July 8th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@casablanca
I'm not sure what that is Casablanca. I am wondering what it is, too. I didn't notice it when I took the picture. I was focused on the silo.
July 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close