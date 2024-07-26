Previous
Coneflower with a bee by mittens
Coneflower with a bee

The bees flying around the flowers that day didn't want to keep still for long.
26th July 2024

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens

Beryl Lloyd ace
A sweet capture , lovely dof with a bokeh background ! fav
July 26th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Your pov really makes this a neat capture.
July 26th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture fv!
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured.
July 26th, 2024  
Mags ace
A lovely capture!
July 26th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Spectacular shot! Fav.
July 26th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 26th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
July 26th, 2024  
