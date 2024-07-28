Previous
A private road to somewhere by mittens
Photo 4425

A private road to somewhere

I wonder where it goes.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Lesley ace
Ooh, did you want to investigate?
July 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
Intriguing! It's a beautiful shot.
July 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@tinley23 I did want to, Lesley but it was private so I couldn't go up it.
July 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Doesn't it make you inquisitive , !!!
July 28th, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely! Nicely composed!
July 28th, 2024  
Michelle
I’m nosey I’d love to have a walk along there!
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A charming composition
July 28th, 2024  
Lin ace
Wonderful composition...A must fav for me.
July 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Love this landscape and cloudscape image
July 28th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the way the leading line leads through the image. It looks like there once may have been a sign. Looks like a beautiful forest ahead.
July 28th, 2024  
Monica
Beautiful place
July 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
I love these roads where you do not know where it will take you.
July 28th, 2024  
