Flowers in the park by mittens
Photo 4426

Flowers in the park

If you look closely you can see a humming bird moth on one of the flowers in the middle. I read that they are supposed to bring good luck.
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
Lovely capture of these delicate looking beauties.
July 29th, 2024  
