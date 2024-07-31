Sign up
Previous
Photo 4428
Pennsylvania scene with machinery
Thank you very much for stopping by.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mags
ace
Lots of farm equipment and a beautiful view!
July 31st, 2024
Kate
ace
Lovely rolling hills
July 31st, 2024
KV
ace
Nice one.
July 31st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such beautiful rural scene ! - fav
July 31st, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Lovely rural scene
July 31st, 2024
