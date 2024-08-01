Sign up
Previous
Photo 4429
Barn 1
I have several barn pictures so I think I will do a little series of them.
Thank you so much for your encouraging comments and favs.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
2
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
gloria jones
ace
Great find and capture...looking forward to your series :)
August 1st, 2024
Diana
ace
Such a fabulous barn you found and captured, I love the little pots of flowers hanging from the windows.
August 1st, 2024
