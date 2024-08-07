Sign up
Previous
Photo 4435
Barn 7
Well, what's left of one. LOL I think I've taken a picture of this one before.
This will be the last one in my barn series.
Thank you for taking time to view them and for your encouraging comments and favs.
7th August 2024
7th Aug 24
1
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Tags
barn
gloria jones
ace
That barn has certainly seen better days. Great shot and series :)
August 7th, 2024
