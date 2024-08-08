Sign up
Previous
Photo 4436
The sky after a storm.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
3
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
sky
sky
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of those beautiful clouds.
August 8th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
It was raining so bad while I was there this past week for a visit that power was out over 12 hours
August 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Glorious shot!
August 8th, 2024
