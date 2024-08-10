Previous
Dinner at Bob Evans Restaurant by mittens
Photo 4438

Dinner at Bob Evans Restaurant

This was a week ago. I liked the windows with the blinds and seeing the trees outside. Felt very homey. It wasn't very crowded.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1215% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
It looks cozy & homey too, the light and greenery is lovely…
August 10th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely wood tones!
August 10th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
August 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise