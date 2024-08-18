Sign up
Photo 4446
Wildflowers
This was taken in July.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
3
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5770
photos
163
followers
147
following
Tags
flowers
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured.
August 18th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely capture
August 18th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Lovely and happy in the heat!
August 18th, 2024
