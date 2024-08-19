Previous
A church by mittens
Photo 4447

A church

Saw this on one of our recent rides and I thought the windows were pretty.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1218% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
A lovely brick church and capture!
August 19th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Lovely shapes and colours in those windows
August 19th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Nice shape, lovely windows. Looks like you could use some rain.
August 19th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
nice one
August 19th, 2024  
Barb ace
Very pretty church structure!
August 19th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous find and capture, I would have tried to go inside to see more ;-)
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise