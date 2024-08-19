Sign up
Photo 4447
A church
Saw this on one of our recent rides and I thought the windows were pretty.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
6
4
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5772
photos
163
followers
147
following
4440
4441
4442
4443
4444
4445
4446
4447
4443
4444
1286
4445
1287
4446
4447
1288
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
Trending
Tags
church
Mags
ace
A lovely brick church and capture!
August 19th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Lovely shapes and colours in those windows
August 19th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Nice shape, lovely windows. Looks like you could use some rain.
August 19th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice one
August 19th, 2024
Barb
ace
Very pretty church structure!
August 19th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous find and capture, I would have tried to go inside to see more ;-)
August 19th, 2024
