A Blue Heron and a duck by mittens
Photo 4482

A Blue Heron and a duck

Enjoying a pond with murky stuff on it.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Dixie Goode
Nice and yet for some reason the water looks more like sand. Maybe because there are shadows on it instead of reflections.
September 24th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
@pandorasecho Thank you Dixie. The pond has some murky scum stuff on it.
September 24th, 2024  
