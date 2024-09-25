Sign up
Previous
Photo 4483
Barren hillside
Saw this barren looking hillside while on one of our drives and thought it looked interesting.
Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
2
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely landscape!
September 25th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
There's probably a reason for the bumps and hollows. A beautiful landscape
September 25th, 2024
