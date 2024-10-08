Previous
Turkey vulture by mittens
Photo 4496

Turkey vulture

I think. He was on the side of the road and flew up into a tree and I got a few shots of him out of the car window before he flew away.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags
Lurking there! Wonderful shot.
October 8th, 2024  
J A Byrdlip
I always thought of them a desert bird until I saw one here in Washington State.
October 8th, 2024  
Michelle
He has he's eye on you!
October 8th, 2024  
Diana
Well spotted and captured.
October 8th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
sweet
October 8th, 2024  
Merrelyn
He's certainly not the prettiest of birds :)
October 8th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Well spotted and captured - great feathers , but not the pretties , is he !!
October 8th, 2024  
