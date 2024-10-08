Sign up
Photo 4496
Turkey vulture
I think. He was on the side of the road and flew up into a tree and I got a few shots of him out of the car window before he flew away.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Mags
ace
Lurking there! Wonderful shot.
October 8th, 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
I always thought of them a desert bird until I saw one here in Washington State.
October 8th, 2024
Michelle
He has he's eye on you!
October 8th, 2024
Diana
ace
Well spotted and captured.
October 8th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
October 8th, 2024
Merrelyn
ace
He's certainly not the prettiest of birds :)
October 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and captured - great feathers , but not the pretties , is he !!
October 8th, 2024
