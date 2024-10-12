Previous
Pretty roses by mittens
Photo 4500

Pretty roses

from my husband.
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful shot of these roses
October 12th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
OH this is so pretty. Such a lovely shade of pink
October 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lucky you, he has good taste and you captured them beautifully Marilyn!
October 12th, 2024  
Michelle
Beautiful
October 12th, 2024  
