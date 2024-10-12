Sign up
Photo 4500
Photo 4500
Pretty roses
from my husband.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5837
photos
160
followers
149
following
1232% complete
4493
4494
4495
4496
4497
4498
4499
4500
Tags
roses
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful shot of these roses
October 12th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
OH this is so pretty. Such a lovely shade of pink
October 12th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lucky you, he has good taste and you captured them beautifully Marilyn!
October 12th, 2024
Michelle
Beautiful
October 12th, 2024
