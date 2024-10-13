Sign up
Previous
Photo 4501
Changing colors
Thank you very much for stopping by.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Casablanca
ace
Quintessential Autumn ❤️
October 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture!
October 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
October 13th, 2024
