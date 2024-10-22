Previous
Trees in Autumn by mittens
Photo 4510

Trees in Autumn

This week's theme on the 52 week challenge is photographer's choice. I'm choosing fall colors as me topic.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1235% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise