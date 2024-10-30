Previous
Roasting marshmallows by mittens
Photo 4518

Roasting marshmallows

HeeHee It's such fun to roast marshmallows around the fire. This was in a park.
30th October 2024 30th Oct 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
mittens (Marilyn)
1237% complete

Mags ace
Ha ha! That's marvelous!
October 30th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
so fun
October 30th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
LOL; good find
October 30th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
October 30th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lol, such a fantastic find and capture! I have never eaten roasted marshmallows 😁
October 30th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
LOL-love it - they got roasted as well :)
October 30th, 2024  
