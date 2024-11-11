Previous
A little more autumn 6 by mittens
Photo 4530

A little more autumn 6

This one was taken about a week ago.
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Wonderful layers of fall colors
November 11th, 2024  
Monica
Nice colours
November 11th, 2024  
Fabulous find and capture, such beautiful colours.
November 11th, 2024  
Wonderful colours
November 11th, 2024  
