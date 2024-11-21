Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4540
Fallen leaves
Thank you very much for stopping by.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5884
photos
160
followers
151
following
1243% complete
View this month »
4533
4534
4535
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
Latest from all albums
4534
4535
1307
4536
4537
4538
4539
4540
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
Your lovely photo calls me to explore what's beyond that gate! If only I were there to do so! 😊
November 21st, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, the tones are wonderful.
November 21st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line...love the fallen leaves
November 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close