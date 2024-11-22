Previous
Sunset at my daughter's house by mittens
Sunset at my daughter's house

This was taken last weekend.
22nd November 2024 22nd Nov 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Casablanca ace
What a stunner!
November 22nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wonderfully clear and colorful capture
November 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
gorgeous capture and colours.
November 22nd, 2024  
