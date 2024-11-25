Previous
A lake in the park by mittens
Photo 4544

A lake in the park

Taken about a week ago.
25th November 2024 25th Nov 24

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Diana ace
Such lovely colours and reflections. Does that globe have a particular meaning?
November 25th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@ludwigsdiana Thank you Diana. The globe lights up at night and is part of a drive through light show during the holidays.
November 25th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely clear water.
November 25th, 2024  
Mags ace
Delightful scene and clear clean water.
November 25th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the park.
November 25th, 2024  
