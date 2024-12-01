Sign up
Previous
Photo 4550
Holiday 1
I'm going to try to do my holiday theme again this year for the month of December.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
5
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5897
photos
160
followers
151
following
1246% complete
Mags
ace
Oh how cute!
December 1st, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a cutie pie - holiday theme is always fun. I’ve no idea what I’m going to do yet
December 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Super cute !
December 1st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Cute
December 1st, 2024
Lois
ace
So cute!
December 1st, 2024
