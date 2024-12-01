Previous
Holiday 1 by mittens
Photo 4550

Holiday 1

I'm going to try to do my holiday theme again this year for the month of December.
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)


@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.


Photo Details

Mags
Oh how cute!
December 1st, 2024  
Renee Salamon
What a cutie pie - holiday theme is always fun. I’ve no idea what I’m going to do yet
December 1st, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd
Super cute !
December 1st, 2024  
Peter Dulis
Cute
December 1st, 2024  
Lois
So cute!
December 1st, 2024  
