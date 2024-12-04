Previous
Holiday 4 by mittens
Photo 4553

Holiday 4

I'm doing a holiday theme this December again. If anyone wants to join in even with just a few photos, just tag them: holiday2024 It's not a contest or anything. Just something to do for fun.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Beverley ace
Very beautiful…
December 4th, 2024  
Diana ace
Wonderful festive decoration.
December 4th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Very pretty, it’s like looking into the black hole waiting for Santa and his reindeers to appear…..won’t be long now!
December 4th, 2024  
