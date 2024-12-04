Sign up
Previous
Photo 4553
Holiday 4
I'm doing a holiday theme this December again. If anyone wants to join in even with just a few photos, just tag them: holiday2024 It's not a contest or anything. Just something to do for fun.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
3
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5901
photos
160
followers
151
following
1247% complete
Latest from all albums
Tags
holiday2024
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful…
December 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful festive decoration.
December 4th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Very pretty, it’s like looking into the black hole waiting for Santa and his reindeers to appear…..won’t be long now!
December 4th, 2024
