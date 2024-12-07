Previous
Holiday 7 by mittens
Photo 4556

Holiday 7

Don't forget to get your letters to Santa.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
How sweet!
December 7th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely…
December 7th, 2024  
Monica
Important reminder!
December 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact