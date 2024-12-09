Previous
Holiday 9 by mittens
Photo 4558

Holiday 9

9th December 2024 9th Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1248% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very nice and festive.
December 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very pretty!
December 9th, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
fancy
December 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
So sparkly!
December 9th, 2024  
Kate ace
All wrapped up!
December 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact