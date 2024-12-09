Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4558
Holiday 9
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5908
photos
160
followers
151
following
1248% complete
View this month »
4551
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
Latest from all albums
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
1312
1313
4558
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Very nice and festive.
December 9th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very pretty!
December 9th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
fancy
December 9th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
So sparkly!
December 9th, 2024
Kate
ace
All wrapped up!
December 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close