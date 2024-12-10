Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4559
Holiday 10
This is also for the 52 week challenge, and this week's theme is combine any three of the past weeks. I chose fill the frame, toys, and color.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5909
photos
160
followers
151
following
1249% complete
View this month »
4552
4553
4554
4555
4556
4557
4558
4559
Latest from all albums
4554
4555
4556
4557
1312
1313
4558
4559
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
holiday2024
,
52wc-2024-w50
Barb
ace
Very cheery!
December 10th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close