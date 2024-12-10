Previous
Holiday 10 by mittens
Photo 4559

Holiday 10

This is also for the 52 week challenge, and this week's theme is combine any three of the past weeks. I chose fill the frame, toys, and color.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1249% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Very cheery!
December 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact