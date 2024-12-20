Sign up
Photo 4569
Holiday 20
At a store.
20th December 2024
20th Dec 24
3
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5920
photos
161
followers
151
following
1251% complete
4562
4563
4564
4565
4566
4567
4568
4569
Tags
holiday2024
,
52wc-2024-w51
Casablanca
ace
My gift wrapping always looks a lot rougher than these!
December 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully wrapped !
December 20th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
December 20th, 2024
