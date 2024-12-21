Previous
Holiday 21 by mittens
Photo 4570

Holiday 21

I'm guessing this is Clarise, Rudolph's girlfriend. :)
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Cute!
December 21st, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! What a pretty little Bambi!
December 21st, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Sweet
December 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact