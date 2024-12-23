Previous
Holiday 23 by mittens
Photo 4572

Holiday 23

A house we drove by. It's fun to drive around the area and look at the pretty house decoration lights.
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1252% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact