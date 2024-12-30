Previous
Holiday 30 by mittens
Photo 4579

Holiday 30

30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1254% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Merrelyn ace
Love the colour of this one.
December 30th, 2024  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
December 30th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. The green leaf with rose dubbing steals the show here, though the rose colour is very beautiful too.
December 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact