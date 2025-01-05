Previous
Pine trees with snow by mittens
Pine trees with snow

5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Barb
Love pine trees delicately dusted with snow! Beautiful photo!
January 5th, 2025  
Steve Chappell
Lovely
January 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Don't they look so pretty with a light dusting of snow ! fav
January 5th, 2025  
Diana
Fabulous capture of these beautiful trees.
January 5th, 2025  
Casablanca
So wintry and lovely
January 5th, 2025  
