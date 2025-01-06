Previous
A barn by mittens
Photo 4586

A barn

Taken a week ago.
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Photo Details

Diana
Great find and capture, albeit a tad dilapidated ;-)
January 6th, 2025  
Harry J Benson
Been there for a while, nice textures
January 6th, 2025  
