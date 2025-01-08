Previous
We had snow this morning by mittens
Photo 4588

We had snow this morning

8th January 2025 8th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1256% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Soo pretty, lovely delicate fresh snow….
January 8th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Seems like a daily occurrence here in Western Pa this days thanks to Lake Erie.
January 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact