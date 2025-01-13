Previous
Picnic shelter by mittens
Picnic shelter

No picnic today.
mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
gloria jones ace
Love the wintry look...great shot
January 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautifully composed and captured, lovely winter scene and framing.
January 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Brrrr no thank you. Lovely scene though
January 13th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ha ! not today thank you ! - but a lovely capture -if only it was summer !!
January 13th, 2025  
