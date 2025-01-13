Sign up
Previous
Photo 4593
Picnic shelter
No picnic today.
Thank you so much for stopping by.
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
4
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5947
photos
161
followers
151
following
1258% complete
4586
4587
4588
4589
4590
4591
4592
4593
4588
1316
4589
4590
4591
4592
1317
4593
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
gloria jones
ace
Love the wintry look...great shot
January 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, lovely winter scene and framing.
January 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Brrrr no thank you. Lovely scene though
January 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ha ! not today thank you ! - but a lovely capture -if only it was summer !!
January 13th, 2025
