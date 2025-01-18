Previous
Little snowman decorations by mittens
Photo 4598

Little snowman decorations

18th January 2025 18th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Casablanca ace
So cute!
January 18th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
cute
January 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Adorable little snowmen!
January 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
They are ever so cute.
January 18th, 2025  
Beverley ace
They are wonderful…
January 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Darling snowmen!
January 18th, 2025  
Michelle
So cute
January 18th, 2025  
