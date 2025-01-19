Previous
Winter scene by mittens
Photo 4599

Winter scene

Thank you very much for stopping by.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
So beautiful. I love a bright day with snow
January 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!!!
January 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact