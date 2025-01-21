Sign up
Photo 4601
A deer
She was aware that I was taking a picture of her.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
1
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5959
photos
162
followers
152
following
1260% complete
Casablanca
ace
She is posing beautifully for you
January 21st, 2025
