Previous
Photo 4602
Roses
From my husband for our Anniversary.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
7
3
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5960
photos
162
followers
152
following
1260% complete
roses
Jo
ace
Such a beautiful colour Marilyn. Hope you enjoy your anniversary
January 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
They are gorgeous! What a sweet hubby!
January 22nd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome beauty - happy anniversary
January 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such beautiful perfect very romantic roses…
January 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Happy anniversary, your hubby has great taste and you captured them perfectly :-)
January 22nd, 2025
Linda Godwin
Perfect gift! Hope they are fragrant.
January 22nd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful flowers. Happy Anniversary to the two of you.
January 22nd, 2025
