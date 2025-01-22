Previous
Roses by mittens
Photo 4602

Roses

From my husband for our Anniversary.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1260% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jo ace
Such a beautiful colour Marilyn. Hope you enjoy your anniversary
January 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
They are gorgeous! What a sweet hubby!
January 22nd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome beauty - happy anniversary
January 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such beautiful perfect very romantic roses…
January 22nd, 2025  
Diana ace
Happy anniversary, your hubby has great taste and you captured them perfectly :-)
January 22nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Perfect gift! Hope they are fragrant.
January 22nd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful flowers. Happy Anniversary to the two of you.
January 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact