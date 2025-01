Chaos

My daughter took this picture.

Her dog wanted to go into her crate but her kitty was in there and didn't want to come out. So her dog went in and plopped down partially on kitty.

Now poor kitty wanted to get out but couldn't so my daughter had to coax her dog out with food so her kitty could get out.

They do tolerate each other though and usually get along pretty well.

(for the 52 week challenge and this week's topic is "chaos.")