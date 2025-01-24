Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4604
Holly bush with snow
This is in my yard.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5962
photos
162
followers
152
following
1261% complete
View this month »
4597
4598
4599
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
Latest from all albums
1320
4599
1321
4600
4601
4602
4603
4604
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
Iconic winter scene fit to be a Christmas greeting card
January 24th, 2025
KV
ace
Beautiful!
January 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
A perfect Christmas card this would make.
January 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
A return to Christmas! So lovely! I agree with
@ludwigsdiana
This would be a wonderful Christmas card!
January 24th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close