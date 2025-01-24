Previous
Holly bush with snow by mittens
Photo 4604

Holly bush with snow

This is in my yard.
24th January 2025 24th Jan 25

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Kate
Iconic winter scene fit to be a Christmas greeting card
January 24th, 2025  
KV
Beautiful!
January 24th, 2025  
Diana
A perfect Christmas card this would make.
January 24th, 2025  
Barb
A return to Christmas! So lovely! I agree with @ludwigsdiana This would be a wonderful Christmas card!
January 24th, 2025  
