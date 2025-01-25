Sign up
Previous
Photo 4605
Evening sky
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
7
5
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5964
photos
162
followers
152
following
1261% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
sunset
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning sky, lovely composition
January 25th, 2025
Monica
Beautiful
January 25th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 25th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
January 25th, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous capture of these beautiful silhouettes and sky.
January 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful sky as the sun goes down ! fav
January 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful gentle shades scattered in the sky, I love the bold lines from the trees.
January 25th, 2025
