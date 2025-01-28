Sign up
Previous
Photo 4608
Pretty plant
Taken at a garden center.
28th January 2025
28th Jan 25
6
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Views
15
Comments
6
Album
365
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
January 28th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
beautiful detail and color
January 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautiful colours and detail.
January 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely details on the leaves… very pretty
January 28th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful colour
January 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Love the colors in those leaves.
January 28th, 2025
