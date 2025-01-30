Sign up
Previous
Photo 4610
A hawk with his prey
Got a quick shot out the car window as a car was coming up behind us so we couldn't pause too long. It was on a residential street so there wasn't any other traffic.
Thank you for your encouraging comments and favs.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
2
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5971
photos
164
followers
154
following
1263% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hawk
Jo
ace
What a great capture Marylin
January 30th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice catch!
January 30th, 2025
