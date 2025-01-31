Sign up
Previous
Photo 4611
A tree at sunset
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
4
0
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5972
photos
164
followers
154
following
1263% complete
4604
4605
4606
4607
4608
4609
4610
4611
4606
4607
4608
1323
4609
1324
4610
4611
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Jo
ace
Love the way the top of the tree is catching the sun
January 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lots of light, warm clouds and snow… gorgeous shot
January 31st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Lovey soft glow
January 31st, 2025
Bobbi C
ace
Beautiful shot.
January 31st, 2025
